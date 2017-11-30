Sudan: State Minister At Defence Ministry - Armed Forces Dealt in Self-Restraint With Musa Hilal

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salem, affirmed that the Armed Forces has dealt in self-restraint and patience with Musa Hilal, despite his negative statements, indicating that Hilal has been opposed to the campaign for collection of weapons in Darfur.

Responding to an urgent query on Mustariha incidents, raised by the deputy Siham Hassan Hassaballa, the State Minister at the Ministry of Defence said that Musa Hilal has miscalculated and misevaluated the situation and deceived by his aides, adding that Hilal has turned a deaf ear to the advices.

Gen. Salem explained that the Rapid Support Forces have lost 14 martyrs and 24 of them have been wounded, against 8 martyrs of the so-called Al-Sahwa Council forces.

He stressed that there were no casualties among the citizens, excluding a child who was hit by a stray bullet.

The minister has called on the deputies of the National Assembly to alert the citizens whom they represent to cooperate with the campaign for collection of weapons.

He pointed out that what has happened in Mustariha was considered part of the Armed Forces' instructions to enter the area within the context of the campaign for collection of weapons.

The minister announced that 50 persons of the so-called Al-Sahwa Council have been arrested, indicating that 30 members of them were transported to Khartoum and the other 20 persons will later be transported to Khartoum.

He said that the Armed Forces has used the element of surprise and momentum in arresting Musa Hilal and his aides, stressing that no military planes or heavy artillery have been used in the incidents at Mustariha.

He asserted that what has happened in Mustariha were clashes to arrest unruly persons and has nothing to do with a tribal dispute.