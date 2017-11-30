Rwanda: Blankets and Wine Returns Bigger and Better

Photo: New Times

Some of the people who turned up for the first edition of Blankets and Wine in Kigali.

After hosting the first edition in August this year, organisers of the Blankets and Wine have announced that a second edition of the event will take place on December 17 at Kigali Golf Course in Nyarutarama.

Blankets and Wine is a one-day experience of music, fashion, food and play held quarterly in Nairobi and Kampala, and bi-annually in Kigali.

The fun filled event is designed as a day - into- night experience with extra attention paid to accommodating families.

This December, Good Times Africa, the organisers of the festival will hold three shows in East Africa-Nairobi on December 10 and in Kampala and Kigali on December 17.

Speaking about the festival, Muthoni Ndoga, who is the creative director of Good Times Africa, said the event is expected to be bigger and better than the previous one.

"Blankets and Wine was always imagined as a pan-African music and lifestyle experience, and we are excited to be making it easier for musicians and promoters of culture within the East African region to reach the audiences they need to move to the next level."

At least 7000 revelers are expected to attend the three events, some of whom will be coming in from neighbouring countries such as Tanzania, Malawi, Burundi and the DR Congo.

Muthoni added: "This influx of visitors benefits our cross cultural engagements in the region and we are excited to be driving the agenda of a culturally integrated East African region."

The event will be headlined by Ugandan artiste, Rabadaba, whose hit songs include Bwekiri, Mukyamu and Olimubi. He will be joined on stage by local talents Charly & Nina, Kiki Toure, Methuselah, Moyize and Kenyan singer Tetu Shani. Several DJs are also lined up to entertain festival goers at the event.

Apart from the music and food at the event, there will also be silent disco, where people can dance to their favourite music using wireless headphones.

South African musician, Tresor and his band headlined the first edition, which was held at Kigali Golf Course in Nyarutarama.

Under the banner of Blankets and Wine, the East African region has enjoyed live performances by renowned artistes including Oliver Mtukudzi, Mafikizolo, Mzungu Kichaa, AliKiba, Maurice Kirya , Sauti Sol, Eric Wainaina, Harry Kimani and NyotaNdogo, among others.

Admission to Blankets and Wine Kigali is Rwf25, 000 and early bird tickets are at Rwf15, 000 before December 10.