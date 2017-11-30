Tanzania: Two Deceitful Traders Cornered

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa leaves the Dar es Salaam Port after his impromptu visit to the facility, yesterday. The Premier unearthed a scam involving clearance of 44 semi-trailers through the use of his name to evade payment of relevant taxes. (Photo by PMO)

POLICE yesterday arrested two Dar es Salaam-based traders, accused of deceitfully using the premier's name in their attempt to clear 44 semi-trailers from Dar es Salaam Port without paying due taxes.

The arrest of NAS company owner and Wallmark Company agent was effected following an order by the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa during his impromptu tour of the port.

The NAS Company proprietor, identified as Bahman and the agent, also identified by one name, Samwel, were arrested immediately after the premier issued the order.

The traders' arrest came only three days after President John Magufuli visited the Dar es Salaam port and questioned the rationale of keeping 50 vehicles, allegedly imported by the government but have remained unclaimed for years now.

The Prime Minister ordered the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to perform its duties as per the laws, rules and regulations, warning TPA officials against entertaining traders bent on evading taxes under the pretext of being supported by senior government officials.

Mr Majaliwa said no traders should be allowed to evade tax on accounts of being given exemptions or permits from high ranking government officials.

"No person should ever claim to have been given tax exemptions or any kind of permit by Dr Magufuli, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan or Prime Minister to clear their cargo without paying tax ... once you come across individuals with such claims, please arrest them immediately and subject them to legal actions," PM Majaliwa insisted.

He made the impromptu visit to the Port yesterday after receiving information about the businessman who wanted to deceive TPA management to clear the semitrailers, which were imported in 2015 from Turkey withoutpaying tax.

Bahman had reportedly sought tax exemption through deceits and threats to TPA management officials, claiming that he had contacted the Premier for the release of his cargo. The Prime Minister said the government has all along been stressing on the importance of respecting the laws of the land, including paying tax. He said all traders should follow the laws, assuring them that the government was in good terms with them.

According to the Prime Minister, the arrested businessman had also attempted to clear the semi-trailers from the port without finalising payments for their purchase from Serin, a Turkish firm.

"The businessman made a down payment of 30 per cent for these semi-trailers on agreement that the remaining 70 per cent will be paid after shipping the cargo to Tanzania. He had also agreed that the completion of payments will pave way for preparation of bill of lading of the cargo upon which the calculation of import tax would be made, the conditions he has not fulfilled," PM Majaliwa revealed.

The PM said the decision to register the semi-trailers without documents from relevant entities in the country would have also deprived Serin of its right to payment of the balance.

"This is completely unacceptable because it may destroy the good diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Tukey ... Serin has already lodged complaints at the Turkish embassy in Tanzania," the premier said, adding: "Turkish people trust Tanzanian traders but with these tricks being played with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) involved to register the vehicles without the bills of lading, will tarnish the good image of other innocent and trustworthy Tanzanian traders."

The Prime Minister ordered TRA to take stern disciplinary measures against all its officials involved in the matter, "Our diplomatic relations with our friends cannot be destroyed by few crooks."

He ordered the customs officials to remain vigilant against all malpractices, warning that the government will not tolerate any unfaithful traders. TPA Director General, Engineer Deusdedit Kakoko, told the Premier that despite receiving threats from the businessman, the authority still enforced the law.