Somalia: U.S. Denies Civilian Deaths in Barire Airstrikes

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) on Wednesday denied allegations that an operation carried out in August by American… Read more »

The then Somali army Chief Gen Irfid had admitted the death of 10 civilians. This year alone the US has conducted 30 airstrikes targeting Alshabaab and Pro Isis militants.

U.S. on Thursday denied any civlian casualties in the August 25 airstrike that it said had targeted Alshabaab militants in Barire Somalia. In a statement the US Afrocom said that casualties from the incident "were those of armed enemy combatants". Photos of ten men alleged to be local farmers went viral on social media attracting condemnation on the USA and fueling propaganda by Alshabaab.

