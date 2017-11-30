Photo: The Herald

Former ruling party's Ignatius Chombo and Kudzanayi Chipanga (file photo).

The opposition MDC-T party has warned that Zimbabwe's poor human rights record will not improve if the new Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government continues to apply the law selectively.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com earlier this week, MDC -T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said his party is concerned about arrests targeting one faction of the ruling Zanu PF party.

When the military took over power two weeks ago, it vowed to round up and bring to justice "criminal" elements around former president Robert Mugabe who were said to be responsible for economic and social strife in the country.

Taken into custody since and now being prosecuted are former finance minister Ignatius Chombo and ex-Zanu PF youth leaders Kudzai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe.

All three belong to the G40 Zanu PF faction whose other key figures Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere are thought to have escaped into exile.

The rival Lacoste group is headed by Mnangagwa.

"It appears as if the current crackdown on criminals is targeted at G40 members only. We have not seen a single member of the Lacoste faction being arrested," said Mwonzora.

"It is known that all Zanu PF bigwigs from both factions have been involved in corrupt activities. Human rights wise, the selectivity of the law will not be in the interest of the country."

Backed by former first lady Grace Mugabe, G40 appeared to have won Zanu PF's bitterly contested succession row after Mnangagwa was sacked as vice president and expelled from the ruling party.

But then the military intervened and Mnangagwa returned from two weeks in exile to take over as president after Mugabe was forced to resign.

The 93-year-old leader and his wife are now largely confined to their private Harare mansion while loyalists have either scattered into exile or supplicated themselves to Mnangagwa in apology.

Mwonzora demanded that, instead of pursuing ruling party rivals only, the new government investigates all outstanding cases in which MDC-T supporters were assaulted, abducted and tortured under Mugabe's reign.

"Like what they are doing to alleged G40 criminals, our hope is that the new government should also show the same temerity in arresting known thugs people who brutalised and murdered our supporters," he said.

"The government should also release our supporters, Yvonne Musarurwa, Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere who are all rotting in prison for crimes which they did not committee."

High Court judge, Chinembiri Bhunu sentenced the trio to 20 years in prison earlier this year for killing ZRP officer, Inspector Petros Mutedzi, in Harare's Glen View arae during political clashes.