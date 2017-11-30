30 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Goalkeeper Marta Alberto to Join National Squad On Thursday

Luanda — The goalkeeper Marta Alberto is joining this Thursday the National Handball Team, ahead of the country's participation in the Germany World Championship, scheduled for 1 to 17 December, this year.

The 1º de Agosto player - who has been called up for the team at the last minute to replace the main goalkeeper Teresa de Almeida "Bá", who is still recovering from an injury - is in Portugal in transit, from where she will travel this Thursday to the city of Metz, France, to join the National Squad.

Since last July, the National Squad have played about a dozen friendly games, the last of which was last Wednesday with France.

