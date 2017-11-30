29 November 2017

Malawi: Catholic University of Malawi Alumni Motivates Likuni Girls Secondary School Students

By Alfred Chauwa

Former students of Catholic University (CU) recently visited Likuni Girls Secondary School in Lilongwe where they urged students there to be discipline and aim high if they are to achieve their academic dreams.

Each of the former CU students who spoke at the event told the students to be open-eyed and work hard in their studies.

"We came here at Likuni Girls in order to motivate and inspire these girls so that they can work hard in class and become like us," spokesperson for the group Dingase Luwe told a group of journalists after the event.

Luwe also said their aim was also to prepare the students ahead of their journey into the university and life thereafter as well as providing options as to which universities and courses to think about and choose from.

Luwe said they also wanted to market Catholic University through the Central Region CU Alumni Association and provide a platform to inspire from especially girls to think big and continue of more academic achievement after high school is over.

The group will soon be visiting Mitundu Secondary School and Alice Gwengwe Foundation Schools.

