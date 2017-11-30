30 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Suffers National Power Outage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reuters

Tanzania was hit by a country-wide blackout early on Thursday due to a technical glitch in its national power grid, the country's state-run electricity supplier said.

"A technical fault ... caused all regions connected to the national power grid to lose electricity supply," the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) said in a statement.

The outage occurred at around 0400 GMT (7am local time) on Thursday, and it was still trying to fix the fault, the company said.

Partial blackouts occur regularly in Tanzania, which relies on hydro, natural gas and heavy fuel oil to generate electricity. Many businesses use power generators as backups, pushing up their operating costs.

Tanzania invited bids in August to build a 2,100-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric plant in a World Heritage site renowned for its animal population, despite opposition from conservationists to the long-delayed project.

Tanzanian president John Magufuli is personally backing the project at Stiegler's Gorge in the Unesco-designated Selous Game Reserve and sees it as vital to diversify Tanzania's energy mix and end chronic electricity shortages.

The project would more than double the country's current power generation capacity of around 1,500MW. The government did not say how much the project would cost and how it would raise financing, but wants it completed within three years.

Tanzania's energy infrastructure has suffered from decades of underinvestment, neglect and corruption allegations, and investors have long complained that the lack of reliable power hurts business in East Africa's third biggest economy.

Tanzania

Employers Risk Harsh Punishment Over Non-Registration With WCF

THE government yesterday warned defiant employers who have not registered with the Worker Compensation Fund (WCF),… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.