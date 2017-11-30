Burundi: President Launches Master Plan for Capital City

Bujumbura — Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza Tuesday launched the master plan of Burundian capital Bujumbura by the year of 2045, calling for investors to prepare projects for a beautiful and big city respecting environmental standards.

"By 2045, we need a capital city of Bujumbura that clearly shows where services can be found."

"It should be a capital city respecting environmental standards," said Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza at the launch of the master plan.

Nkurunziza indicated that the master plan shows where plantations and green areas are located and puts an end to chaotic constructions in the perimeter of Bujumbura. According to him, the capital city will be extended to Bujumbura and Bubanza provinces.

The northwest of the capital city of Bujumbura will extend up to Bubanza province and will host industries and agricultural and farming areas, while the south of the capital near the shores of Lake Tanganyika will be devoted to tourism, he said.

Nkurunziza said the center of the capital city will host administration and trade services.

"We call on Burundian citizens to get together and develop projects in the context of the 2045 master plan for Bujumbura capital city."

"We also invite foreign investors to come and help us extend the capital city," said Nkurunziza.

He added that people are encouraged to build story buildings as the space for construction is getting smaller and smaller.

A study conducted by the ministry of environment of Burundi shows that a suburb in the outskirts of capital Bujumbura are inhabited by 2,000 people by square kilometers while in 2045 the suburb will host 4,461 people.

Burundi is a small landlocked country with the size of 27,830 kilometers and is one of the five poorest countries in the world, according to the Word Bank.

It is the second most densely populated country in Africa, it said.