Namibia: Rescuer Says Dippenaar Caused Crash

The man who saw the collision that killed six people near Henties Bay three years ago, and who dragged multiple-murder-accused Jandre Dippenaar out of a burning vehicle to safety, said he "had no illusions that [Dippenaar] caused the accident on the wrong side of the road".

Paul Oosthuizen told Swakopmund regional court magistrate Gaynor Paulton yesterday that he and his wife Hazel (who testified on Monday and Tuesday), and three other passengers, were driving to Henties Bay from Swakopmund.

Around 17h00, and about 12 kilometres from Henties Bay, he noticed Dippenaar's white FJ Cruiser following close behind them, which "irritated him a lot" as he (Oosthuizen) was driving within the speed limit of 100 km/h on the road very busy with holiday traffic.

The Cruiser then suddenly and with enormous speed accelerated past them on the right.

"I wanted to make eye contact because I was upset. I felt he was being inconsiderate," he said.

It seemed to him that Dippenaar wanted to return to the left lane, but had lost some control of his vehicle, causing it to zig-zag on the road ahead of them while ascending a hill.

"When he reached the top, it looked like he lost complete control, moving to the right into the wrong lane (oncoming traffic), and then the next moment I remember seeing a tremendous collision," Oosthuizen said.

He said everything happened in "split seconds" when he saw the crash and the Ford Ranger of the German touring Joschko-family airborne, and landing partially upside down. He did not notice the Ranger until he reached the crest of the hill and saw the accident.

"Nothing was left of the left side of the Ranger, and it was lying skew forward - wheels in the air - on our lane. The FJ Cruiser was in flames in the middle of the road," he said, adding that he had to slam on the brakes, otherwise they would have collided with the wreckage as theirs was the first vehicle there after the crash.

"Because the FJ was in flames, I ran to it, and went to the passenger side, but the window was closed. There were massive flames and lots of smoke.

"I went to the driver's side, and the next person on the scene joined me and helped get [Dippenaar] out the burning wreckage, through the window, because we could not open the door. It was a struggle," he explained, saying he was "very angry" when he pulled Dippenaar to safety.

"I remember yelling to him, 'Are you drunk? Are you drunk?" Oosthuizen recalled, justifying his anger over how he experienced Dippenaar's driving since the Cruiser had followed behind them.

"Since I saw him in the rear-view mirror, I felt he was a reckless driver. I had no illusions that he had caused the accident on the wrong side of the road. Also, in the process of taking him out of the car, I smelt alcohol on his breath. That is why I was so upset," he testified, adding that Dippenaar responded with a slow shake of the head, and him hearing Dippenaar utter what seemed like "no".

"The accident was caused because the driver accelerated considerably, and the momentum caused him to swerve and lose control and crash into another vehicle on the wrong side of the road," Oosthuizen continued.

State prosecutor Faith Chipepera-Nyaungwa asked Oosthuizen what if someone suggested the collision happened on his side of the road, Oosthuizen responded: "It is absurd to suggest the accident was in my lane. I saw it." He said he also went to the Joscko's Ranger, and saw someone on the interior side of the roof.

There were also flames and smoke. By that time, more people came to help. The only survivor from the Joschko's vehicle was the youngest child, Antonia. She lost her parents and sister in the accident.

Other people apparently took her out of the wreckage

Dippenaar stands accused on six counts of murder, fraud, negligent and reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver's licence after a car accident near Henties Bay on 29 December 2014.

Killed in the crash were Alexandra Joschko (19), Markus Joschko (48) and Stephanie Joschko (49); as well as Dinah Pretorius (30) from Gobabis, and Charlene Schoombe (24) and JC Horn (27) from Windhoek.

Antonia and Dippenaar were the only survivors.

The trial continues today.