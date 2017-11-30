Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested two fellow Police Officers for allegedly stealing 57 subsidized fertilizer coupons worth K855,00.00.

According to information gathered by Nyasa Times, the incident happened on 23rd November 2017 at around 1600 Hours at Dowa Turn-Off.

While confirming the development, Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Richard Kaponda identified the two as Sergeant Chipiliro Nazonse (39) who hails from Nsamala Village, T/A Nsamala in Balaka and Sergeant Zakeyo Kadzakumanja (34) who hails from Lukala Village in Kasungu District.

According to reports, the two stole the coupons from Joel Chrispin Hara who is an employee of World Wide Wholesalers and he is based

Mitundu Depot.

The incident happened on a day Hara travelled from Mitundu to Lilongwe where his company's Head Office are located to submit reports and the coupons but unfortunately he found the office closed as his bosses had gone to a Mosque for prayers.

Coincidentally, while in the Capital City, Hara received a phone call that his wife had fallen sick in Ntchisi.

He therefore decided to proceed to Ntchisi and that he hands over the coupons at head office on his return.

On his way, he received a call from one of his friends only identified as Killion asking him where he was and the two agreed to meet at Dowa Turn-Off.

But upon dropping off at the bus stage, Hara was surprised to see his friend coming with two people who identified themselves as Police

Officers.

This is when the Officers hand-cuffed Hara and his friend before releasing them later.

The two officers then later jumped into a pssing by minibus and run away with the coupons.

But the onlookers identified them as Police Officers from Mponela Police Station.

This prompted Hara to go police where upon being pressed, the two officers admitted to have collected the coupons but claimed they were

snatched away by the crowd the time they were confisticating from the World Wide Officer.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway and no recovery has so far been made according to Sergeant Kaponda.

