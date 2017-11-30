The Baynes hydropower project will commence as soon as funds are available, mines and energy minister Obeth Kandjoze has said.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Kandjoze said all arrangements between Angola and Namibia with regards to the project remain in place.

The two governments have for long intended to build the hydropower plant and dam downstream of the Epupa Falls at Baynes along the Kunene River.

The minister said the project was, however, delayed by the recent economic crisis.

"We are just waiting to recover financially so that the project can resume," he noted.

The power project is expected to produce about 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The Baynes hydropower project is strategically important to both Angola and Namibia in tackling power supply deficits, Kandjoze added.

Like the Ruacana power station, the new dam will function as a mid-merit peaking station so that national bulk electricity supplier NamPower can avoid buying imported power during peak hours.

The Baynes power station is expected to run at full capacity during the wet season. During the dry season, generators will operate at maximum during peak periods only, whilst 71 MW would be generated during the off-peak periods.

- Nampa