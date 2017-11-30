One of Malawi's reknowned Economic Expert, Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker Henry Kachaje has revealed that the current excessive power outage the country is experience will have no any significant impact in the outcome of the highly anticipated 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The remarks comes at a time Malawians are experiencing the worst ever electricity service delivery.

Considering the fact that the highest percentage of Malawians live in rural areas, Kachaje said the majority of voters are therefore the one's who do not rely much on electricity.

"The people who decide who becomes President of Malawi are among the 90% who have lived in darkness since the colonial years" reads part of Kachaje's post on Facebook .

He added that the performance of a President or Presidential Candidate in Malawi has very little bearing on people's choice of who become President.

"But most importantly who you vote for has no major significance but WHO and How the votes are counted and compiled... ... ..unless of course the electoral reforms are passed," wrote the economist.

He therefore warned Malawians that they will keep on crying towards the challenges they are facing i.e Power blackouts but 'it's not important to those in leadership'.

"They can do without the 10% 'spoilt section of population'. Thats the fact you have to live with," he concluded.

A call for electoral reforms was advanced by several quarters of the society after the 2014 Tripartite Elections which both local and international observers said had so many irregularities.

Since then, stakeholders have agreed exposed weaknesses in the country's electoral system which they say compromise holding of free, fair and credicle elections.

The process continues to face hurdles despite the taskforce that was formed which in 2015 promised that the electoral reform process will completely be finalised in 2017.

The then Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Late Justice Maxon Mbndera said: "What Malawians out there and MEC would like to see is a better frame work to guide credible future elections".

Meanwhile, the bill is yet to be tabled in parliament even during the current parliamentary sitting but chances are very minimal as th current leadership is dodging the process.

Among other things, the Bill will require Presidential Candidate to get over 50 percent (50+1) of the total votes to be declared winner.