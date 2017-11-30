Mutare — Four locals have appeared in court charged with looting a Choppies supermarket as Zimbabweans celebrated the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe last week.

The supermarket chain, which has branches around the country, is part-owned by former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko's family.

Suspects Tinaye Maunganidze, 54, Gilbert Dzapasi, 22, Mike Takaingofa, 29, and Kudzai Vhurudzai, 32, appeared before provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwa on Monday. They were also charged with public violence.

Court heard that they stole cash from two tills and an unknown number of liquor bottles, in addition to damaging two Point of Sale (POS) machines for FBC Bank. The value of goods looted was estimated at $5,500 and nothing was recovered.

However, all four denied the charges and were granted $100 bail.

Prosecutors told the court that after confirmation of then President Mugabe's resignation on November 21, members of the public poured onto the streets of Mutare in celebrations that lasted through the night.

At around 1840 hours, Choppies employees were busy with their work when they suddenly heard a mob shouting "Choppies Mphoko, Choppies Mphoko" heading towards the supermarket.

The manager on duty ordered the security personnel to close the shatter door (metal door) to block the mob but the suspects reportedly pushed the guards away and gained entry while throwing stones into the shop.

Customers and workers reportedly scurried for cover at the back of shelves while the mob looted the supermarket and escaped.