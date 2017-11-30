30 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mortgages Expected to Become Cheap

By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — More provision of mortgage loans is expected to make borrowing cheaper.

By so doing, many people will be able to construct houses. Potential customers are happy with the situation.

Recently, Bank M Tanzania, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Development Finance Corporation Limited, the Karimjee family and Sanjay Suchak partnered to establish a mortgage finance company: 1st Housing Finance (Tanzania) Limited.

The firm is the first dedicated housing finance company in Tanzania.

It focuses on providing long-term housing solutions to its customers.

Bank M controls 40 per cent of stake in the housing finance firm whose paid-up capital stands Sh21.80 billion.

The company said fixed its prime lending rate at 15 per cent in offering the mortgage loans which have up to 20 years of tenure.

NMB Bank also launched a new mortgage proposition seeking to offer Sh10-700 million at an interest rate of 17 per cent.

"This is a big boost to the mortgage market but the challenge is still on the interest rates against the levels of income among many Tanzanians. Maybe they will now slow after the increase of supply," said CEO Fred Msemwa of Watumishi Housing Company - a government-owned property developer.

On March 31, 2017, Tanzania had 29 lenders which provide mortgage with a total mortgage debt standing at Sh416.85 billion, according to the Bank of Tanzania.

However, the market was controlled by three lenders -- Equity Bank, Stanbic Bank and Bank M -- who accounted for 53 per cent of the debt.

"I hope the increase in the number of mortgage suppliers will have a positive impact on the liquidity as well as the competition.

However, high interbank rates may affect the expected fall of the mortgage lending rates," said Mr Maxmillian Matala, director of Sinai Tanzania Solution -- a real estate developer.

The demand for housing and housing loans remains high but is constrained by inadequate supply of affordable housing and high interest rates.

Tanzania has a deficit of three million housing units -- with an annual demand of 200,000 units.

Most lenders offer loans for home purchase and equity release while a few offer loans for self-construction which is expensive beyond the reach of the average Tanzanians.

Mortgage debt outstanding as a proportion of Tanzanian GDP was around 0.46 per cent as at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

This is below Kenya's rate of 2.7 per cent and those of Rwanda and Uganda which have around 2.5 per cent each.

The National Housing Corporation and other developers like WHC have continued to carry out various projects, focusing on high, medium and low-income earners which continue to have a positive impact on the mortgage market.

