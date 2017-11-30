30 November 2017

Namibia: Tura Magic to Miss Star Players

Tura Magic Football Club will be without star players who are out through suspension and injuries when they clash with Tigers in round 13 of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) on Thursday evening.

Tura Magic coach James Britz told Nampa on Wednesday he is positive his young players will do him proud in their next three games without their more experienced colleagues.

"I am trying not to keep pressure on the young boys but some of them will make their debut when we face Tigers. It will not be easy for them but I have confidence and believe that sometimes one needs to be thrown into the deep end to learn how to swim," said Britz.

The coach added that his players have been responding well to his tactics, but their main aim at the moment is to not lose to other teams while waiting for their players to get back from injuries and suspensions.

Okeri Maekopo, Papi Kavazembi and Itamunua Keimuine were given red cards against Blue Waters in Walvis Bay during round 10 of the NPL over the weekend.

Petrus Shitembi and Charles Hambira have injuries.

The coach also stated that goalkeeper Mervin Kasetura, who got injured during the Blue Waters game on Saturday, is a big doubt of making the team.

Britz said going into the game they will try to do all they can to maintain their position on the log standing.

Tura Magic are currently second on the log with 25 points, one point below African Stars.

Tigers are currently 10th with 10 points.

The match will kick off at 20h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura.

