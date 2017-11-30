30 November 2017

Namibia: Walters Tired of Begging Govt for Feedback

Ombudsman John Walters said he will take ministries to court if they do not act on the recommendations he made in his most recent report.

The report on the national inquiry into racism, racial and other forms of discrimination and tribalism, deals with issues of access to justice, disability, education, health, land settlement and sports, among others.

The Ombudsman made recommendations to various ministries, and requested them to provide him with detailed information on the concrete measures taken, within six months after receipt of the report.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Walters said the allegations made at the public hearings were serious matters that need to be addressed.

"I am tired of begging for responses from ministries. I am taking these issues seriously, and take them as very important," he stressed.

He added that some of the recommendations have already been made through international conventions, while others are issues which have been raised several times in the media.

Walters explained that in the past, ministries have used the lack of finances as an excuse not to implement recommendations. He, however, believes that the recommendations made in the latest report do not require a lot of money, but rather action.

He reiterated his hope that ministries will see the serious nature of the allegations, and take the necessary measures and implement the recommendations.

Walters emphasised that racism and tribalism are real in Namibia, and should be combatted.

The report was recently tabled in the National Assembly.

- Nampa

