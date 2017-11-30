Nigeria: Group Offers Free Medical to Ojokoro Community

Lagos — A youth based group, Ojokoro, Youth Alive, Lagos has offered free medical services to the less privileged community members in the area.

At a free medical session held at the community football pitch, Alagbado, Lagos, community members were provided with medical check-ups and drugs to treat various ailments.

The president of the group, Ismaila Odeyemi, said the free medical services was organised with the efforts of a philanthropist, Iroko Ademola, a pharmacist, and other pharmaceutical companies.

"What we can assure members of Ojokoro community is that this gesture will be a continuous one from time to time. We understand the challenges some of our community members especially the less privileged ones face. We will continue to render to them, development and humanitarian services," Odeyemi said.

The Chairman, Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ahmed Idowu Tijani who was represented by the Supervisory Councilor for Youths and Agriculture, Mr Olugbenga Otule-Davies, expressed the council determination to support the youth group to deliver further humanitarian services for the community.

Similarly, the Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) in the area, Alhaji Azeez Amzat, reiterated the support of the community elders for the youth group gesture. He applauded the initiative and urged them not to look back.