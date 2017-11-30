Namibia: Agribank Told to Review Repayment Period

The Agricultural Bank of Namibia will review its loan repayment grace period to align it to "projects' realistic cash flows".

In a report submitted to the National Assembly this week, auditor general Junias Kandjeke said the 12-months grace period was too short because it leads to borrowers falling into arrears.

Revenue inflows may only start after 12 months, he said.

On credit control and management, the report stated that most of the new loans were not aligned to the loan repayments' cycle, although the principal source of repayment is the funded project.

Kandjeke also urged Agribank to improve the system of capturing loan securities to avoid losses.

As at 31 March 2017, the bank's loans were under-secured by a total amount of N$318,2 million, accounting for 12% of the loan book.

"This exposes the bank to the risk of losses in the event of debtors defaulting on payments," the AG noted.

Earlier this year, Agribank removed the collateral requirements in response to communal farmers' needs.

The bank also decided to engage debt collectors to assist with the collection of arrears from defaulters.

However, Kandjeke stressed that the bank faces the risk of losing millions of dollars because of poor credit management and control.

He added that there were more than 1 000 loans with a total book value of over N$480 million, whose collateral was not captured on the bank's system. Based on a sample of 70 loan accounts tested out of 8 400, the errors in Agribank's system was at a rate of 20%.

Kandjeke said the issue of collateral was, however, partially corrected off the system for audit purposes, but the book value of N$36,8 million remained unrecorded.

The auditor general also said that the bank's credit control and quality measures have worsened on an annual basis because the loans in arrears increased by 18% - from over N$460 million in 2016 to N$550 million in 2017.

Also, the bank had no clear plan of action for capturing the collateral - detailing timing of the project, supervision and monitoring processes, as well as quality control checks.

Agribank's management told the auditors that they had taken note of the recommendation, and would perform a comprehensive analysis of the gaps in collateral securities data.

The management added that this would be done during the 2017/18 financial year, and that the loan grace repayment periods will be reviewed and aligned to project cash flows.

The management also said that the bank would ensure full collateral to cover each loan is maintained.

The Namibian could, however, not confirm whether this was done because Agribank's communications manager, Rino Muranda, did not respond to an email sent to him, and did not respond to the phone calls directed to his office number.