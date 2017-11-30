Former radio presenter-cum-publicist Ilke Platt-Akwenye has spoken out about being physically abused by her husband as part of creating awareness around gender-based violence.

The ex-Radio Energy presenter and host of the Tutaleni programme on NBC married businessman Nelson Akwenye in 2014. They have two children.

Platt-Akwenye, popularly known as Cutie, confirmed to The Namibian on Tuesday that her husband had assaulted her.

She, however, declined to comment further on the incident.

Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi yesterday confirmed that Platt-Akwenye had opened a case of domestic violence against her husband in early November.

Platt-Akwenye's husband yesterday denied the allegations of the assault, saying he does not condone GBV. "I categorically deny any allegation of assault and have faith in the judicial system to resolve this entire issue," he said.

On Monday, Platt-Akwenye released a statement through her public relations company Poiyah Media, supporting the ongoing 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) that ends on 10 December.

In the statement, Platt-Akwenye said violence against women is not just an expression of dominance over women, but also men's vulnerability from social expectations of manhood.

She urged women to report gender-based violence cases to the police.

Some Akwenye family members visited The Namibian yesterday and promised to give a response but had not done so by the time the paper went to print.

Social worker and GBV project manager in the Office of the First Lady, Veronica Theron, told The Namibian on Tuesday that there is a misconception that gender-based violence occurs only to those in the lower income groups.

"Violence does not discriminate," Theron said, adding that there are various barriers to the disclosure of gender-based violence within affluent communities.

"People are afraid of scandal and stigma, and want to protect the family name," she said, adding that because of the trauma that comes with the abuse, it takes time for the victims to speak out.

In some cases, Theron said, partners' lives are threatened, while in other instances spouses blackmail each other with secrets about each other.

According to her, the financial position also plays a role, and leads to some people staying in an abusive relationship because of financial dependence.

She stressed that GBV does not necessarily start with physical violence.

"It can start with very subtle threats, intimidation, or with a weapon or body language," she explained.

She added that it should be clear that physical abuse is a manifestation of abuse for some time.

Also, where a person is in the process of abuse plays a major role in the person speaking out or reporting it.

"With the first step, you may still be in shock and denial," Theron said.