Namibia: Challenges Keeping Disabled Persons Out of Sports

It is no secret that barriers to participate in sport exist and affect all people, able-bodied as well as those living with disabilities.

In fact, in Namibia, people with disabilities experience additional barriers compared to their abled-bodied compatriots, and this is a serious concern that needs serious addressing.

Firstly, there are inadequate disability sports competitions in the country. Disability centres in various regions should be credited for doing a great job in terms of educating disabled people, doing awareness campaigns on inclusivity, and so forth.

However, the absence of platforms to showcase or develop their skills in a particular sport almost renders such campaigns useless.

Secondly, most towns in Namibia do not have sports grounds and sports facilities conducive for disabled athletes.

This discourages disabled people and those NGO's which are keen to help them.

People living with disability need to have access to facilities where they too can engage in leisure activities that will improve their physical fitness and social life without a hassle.

Something must be done about this urgently, as we can't keep discouraging our brothers and sisters who already face obstacles because of their disability.

Every day, we preach that disability does not mean inability. But the question is, are we doing enough to help the disabled people to showcase their abilities when it comes to sports? Are we sensitive enough towards their situation, and willing to help them feel a part of the collective?

When those [like Ananias Shikongo, Johanna Benson and Johannes Nambala] lucky enough to have been encouraged to pursue their passion excel internationally, their achievements unite and bring all of us, regardless of whether you are disabled or not, huge national pride.

Many times, our heroes cry for assistance to prepare for competitions. However, those cries fall on deaf ears, and yet we expect so much from them.

I advise the responsible ministry, NGO's and the public at large to help our people overcome the challenges they face in terms of participating in sports.

Sports is one of the major keys that has the power to drastically change and influence a disabled person's life from zero to hero, like Johanna Benson, who is a heroine and inspires people from all walks of life to overcome their challenges. - Stefanus Ngolo, UNAM representative for sports.

Rural Sports Development

When referring to the development of sports in Namibia, an honest question we most probably must ask ourselves is how and whether sports is really being developed in rural areas.

Many aspiring and future Namibian sporting individuals are found in remote areas and often far from the doors of opportunity, which are mostly found in major towns and the capital city.

You must have heard of that skilful football player, or that hard-hitting boxer, or that female sprinting sensation, who were fortunate enough to get to the city, and have since not looked back. But what about those equally talented and gifted sportsmen and women finding themselves somewhere far far away from where they can be spotted?

We can only go as far as we can with sports development in Namibia if we also consider spending our resources in remote areas. Sponsors, administrators, scouts and all stakeholders must really go out to the far-flung remote settlements and smaller towns to identify talent. The reality is that "it's easier said than done", but looking at the dividend(s) which can be derived from such initiatives, one can only hope and pray that stakeholders and role-players will also have plans for rural sports development.

The issue of not enough money being available in the sports budget will most probably pop up whenever there is talk about rural sports development. But with careful planning, research and willingness, rural sports development can become a reality. Perhaps a national seminar/conference on sports development in Namibia can be considered so that genuine stakeholders and role-players can present their position. - Alvenus F. Dreyer

Get sports psychology to boost performance

I am tempted to write this after witnessing several actions in the Namibia Premier League. The coaches insult players for not performing well, instead of motivating them.

The coaches drop and remove good players from the team because the player choked during a game, or is inconsistent.

Well, I don't blame the coaches at all. It is normal, considering the level of sports education we have in Namibia.

Sports performance is 90% mental, and that side of the game is crucial in determining the outcome. The state of mind has a lot to do with performance. I have observed our coaches castigating players/athletes who have all the necessary physical attributes because they did not appear to be able to perform with any degree of consistency or because they choked under pressure.

In fact, I have witnessed our own players perform beautifully in practice, but choke in competition. The problem is that our coaches only focus on physical ability. They do not seem to consider the psychological aspects of the player.

Psychological strength can be taught to these players/athletes, which would enable them to use their physical abilities even more effectively. This is the main reason why we need professional sports psychologists to improve our athletes' mentality.

In Namibia, many people feel having someone to teach psychological skills to an athlete means that the athlete is unstable, or has mental problems, or is totally mad. The perception among coaches and even some athletes is that psychologists are people who provide help to those who are mentally disturbed or traumatised.

They would never consider that a normal athlete has the need for positive cognitive assistance by someone trained in psychology, and specifically sports psychology.

Furthermore, many coaches want only naturally strong-minded athletes, and they do not do much to help those who have lesser mental fitness.

The truth is, no athlete performs correctly and perfectly all the time. Moreover, that is the reason a sports psychologist is needed to teach players how to analyse their own thoughts and behaviour so that they can recognise the cause of performance inconsistencies, and improve performances. Sports psychology will improve a player's confidence, focus and composure. - Stefanus Ngolo