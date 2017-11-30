Somalia: Govt Forces Ambush Al Shabaab Bases Near Qoryoley Town

A Somali Police officer says government forces have launched an overnight assault against Al Shabaab bases on the outskirts of Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region. Confirming the incident, Qoryoley district Police commissioner Ali Mohamed Aden said the national army troops regained control of the area after overpowering the militants.
Aden stated that one Al Shabaab militant was captured alive during the clashes. Al Shabaab is yet to comment on the Police claim. Qoryoley, which an agriculture-rich town located about 120Km northwest of Mogadishu was recaptured by Somali and AMISOM soldiers in 2014 after flushing out the militants.