Somalia: Three Wounded in a Fresh Airstrike On Al Shabaab Camp

At least three people were reported to have been wounded in a fresh airstrike on Al Shabaab-held town in Southern Somalia on Wednesday night, residents said.

The airstrike which is believed to have been carried out an unmanned U.S. aircraft took place in Toratorow district in Lower Shabelle region, just about 90Km west of Mogadishu.

Those wounded in the attack were civilians, according to the sources. Neither Al Shabaab nor U.S. military commented on the assault.

This was the latest in series of airstrikes by U.S. military against Al Shabaab since President Trump gave AFRICOM broader authorization to step up air raids in Somalia in March of this year.