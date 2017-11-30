30 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Africa: Allan Gray Celebrates 21 Years in Namibia

By Ndama Nakashole

Investment manager Allan Gray on Tuesday evening celebrated their 21 years of Namibian operations at a party event held in Windhoek.

Allan Gray Namibia's managing director, James Mnyupe, said at the event they have come a long way and today, the company has a fully fledged retail business.

He said they decided they want to play a critical role not in a selected group any more but in the lives of average Namibians.

"In the past, you needed N$5 million to invest with Allen Gray. But today, you can invest as little as N$500 000 a month," he said.

"It is all about communicating with the ordinary man in the street," he added.

Although Allan Gray, which originates from South Africa and started the Namibian company in 1996, says it has started managing money for Namibians in 1984, and in the process managed to generate a long-term track record in Namibia.

Allan Gray Namibia's board chairperson, Robert Dower, said their value for people will continue and has always been as they are based on people's savings and they have to look after those savings.

He said that they are currently managing billions of dollars in savings in Namibia.

