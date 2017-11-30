Namibia: Killers Get Three Life Prison Terms

Sentences of imprisonment for life made a return to the Windhoek High Court yesterday - more than 14 years after the last life prison terms were imposed in that court.

The 14-year hiatus during which the High Court judges have been steering clear of life imprisonment - instead opting to impose lengthy determinate prison terms in cases involving the most serious crimes of violence - was ended when judge Naomi Shivute sentenced Outjo double killer Sageus Somaeb to two terms of life imprisonment yesterday morning.

Minutes after the conclusion of Somaeb's sentencing, another life term was imposed in the adjacent courtroom, with judge Christie Liebenberg sentencing a repeat offender, Andrew Britz, to imprisonment for life on a count of murder.

The most recent previous life prison terms imposed in the High Court date back to October 2003, when a police constable who murdered two people during a shooting rampage in Windhoek North in June 2000 was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment.

During Britz's sentencing, judge Liebenberg noted that in terms of regulations issued under the Correctional Service Act of 2012, someone sentenced to life imprisonment would be eligible to be considered for release on parole or probation after serving at least 25 years in jail, without committing and being convicted of any offence during that period.

Somaeb (43) admitted guilt on one charge of murder at the start of his trial in March last year, and was also convicted on a second count of murder two weeks ago.

He admitted that he murdered his girlfriend, Charlote Gaingos (27), at Outjo on 31 July 2013 by stabbing her 21 times with a knife, but denied that he had murdered Gaingos' six-year-old son, Remember Gaingob, during the night of 15 to 16 May 2013.

In her verdict in Somaeb's trial, judge Shivute concluded that the only reasonable inference that could be drawn from circumstantial evidence around the death of Remember Gaingob was that Somaeb had killed the boy.

A medical doctor who examined Remember's body after his death concluded that he had been suffocated. Judge Shivute noted in her judgement that Remember, his younger sister, and Somaeb were the only people present at their house during the night that he died.

Given that Somaeb was the only adult at the house, and with no evidence that someone else had access to the scene that night, it had to be inferred that Somaeb was responsible for Remember's death, the judge reasoned.

Somaeb spent about a week in custody after he was arrested in connection with Remember's death, and on 1 June 2013, he was released on bail. One of the bail conditions was that he was not allowed to have contact with Gaingos.

Two months after his release on bail, Somaeb killed Gaingos at her sister's house. A daughter born from their relationship witnessed the fatal knife attack on her mother.

Somaeb committed two heinous murders, judge Shivute commented during the sentencing. She added that it was aggravating that he breached his bail conditions when he murdered Gaingos, and that he had been in a domestic relationship with the two people he killed.

Although Somaeb, who was employed as a cleaner before the murder of Gaingos, was a first-time offender, he was a danger to society and had to be removed from circulation, judge Shivute said.

Except for the two life prison terms, she also sentenced Somaeb to six months' imprisonment on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in connection with a previous assault on Gaingos, and to another jail term of six months for attempting to defeat of obstruct the course of justice by lying to the police about the circumstances of Gaingob's death.

In Britz's case, his long record of previous criminal convictions weighed heavily against him.

Judge Liebenberg convicted Britz (59) two weeks ago of the murder of his girlfriend, Juliana Sarvanda Garises (44), who was stabbed to death at Keetmanshoop during the night of 11 to 12 December 2013.

Britz attacked Garises with a knife, stabbing her eight times, after she had told him that she no longer loved him, and loved someone else instead. Britz was heard telling her that if he could not have her, no one else would, as she belonged to him, before he stabbed her.

With 10 previous convictions, Britz's criminal track record showed he was a danger to society, and that his prospects for reform were slim or non-existent, judge Liebenberg said.

His criminal record includes three previous convictions for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two convictions on charges of attempted murder, and one murder and robbery conviction, which earned Britz concurrent jail terms of 15 and 12 years respectively in 1981.

His record also indicates that the previous murder, aggravated assaults, and attempted murders that Britz committed all involved the use of knives.

His propensity to resort to lethal weapons to exert his will on others was a clearly identifiable flaw in his character, and made him an extremely dangerous person, judge Liebenberg remarked.