Namibian music will finally be documented in a museum of its own with the Museums Association of Namibia (MAN)'s plans of developing a museum dedicated to this art form.

This was announced at the launch of the 'Museum Development as a Tool for Strengthening Cultural Rights in Namibia' project on Monday.

This project will see the creation of two new museums that MAN is working on creating in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and with the generous assistance from the European Union. Apart from the music museum, a seperate museum will focus on exploring and documenting the links between the environmental resources of the regions and the cultural rights of local communities.

Speaking at a recent launch of the projects, director of MAN Jeremy Sylvester acknowledged and stressed the need for museum space that's soley dedicated to Namibia's musical heritage.

"Namibian music has its roots in our cultural diversity and the museum can reflect both traditional and contemporary music. We know that we have a dynamic and creative music industry in Namibia and we believe that a museum of music will be very different and probably much noisier than our existing museums," he said. He also acknowledged that while his team is fully competent as historians, they are unfortunately not musicians themselves so setting this project in motion will require consultations with relevant stakeholders and members of the public.

"We believe that a museum of Namibian music will help attract a new, younger Namibian audience and will also help to market local music more effectively to international visitors," Sylvester further added.

Musicians and members of the public are called on to assist MAN by identifying musical instruments, recordings, photos or stories that might be included in the museum. Other material that will be displayed are objects or any kind of information related to Namibian music.

A design competition is also running for anyone who can design a vibrant unique logo that speaks to the uniqueness and rich heritage of Namibian music. The deadline for this competition is 31 January 2018.