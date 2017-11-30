Jeiyo is no stranger to the music industry. The producer, who has been working with the Gazza Music Production (GMP) team for some time now, even going as far as producing Gazza's hit album 'Boss', no longer wants to be known as the man behind the scenes, but has rather opted for a new path in his musical career - singing.

And after two years of struggle and uncertainty, the GMP recruit announced a listening party of his debut album 'Life' at a star-studded media affair on Tuesday evening.

Described as an album crafted over two years featuring Gazza himself, Sam-E Lee Jones, Hyphy and the University of Namibia's choir among others, this diverse body of work incorporates a great selection of genres including kwaito, soul, trap and Afro-beat. You may have already heard of the track 'MaGoLower' on circulation in the industry - the perfect song to introduce the rising musician.

"It's been a long journey, but I'm finally here," Jeiyo said during his launch. "Everyone has a definition to life. The name came when I was listening to the album. I tried to brainstorm what to call it. Someone asked me 'how does it make you feel'? while I was revamping the songs and the name 'Life' just came to me."

And like any proud father figure, Gazza delivered a heartwarming speech sharing the pair's history and what's to come in the near future. "GMP involves ourselves further than music. You can be talented, but if you don't have the spirit of GMP, then we cannot sign you. We look for growth, personality and for humbleness. Talent is just a bonus."

On Jeiyo, Gazza said: "He's got something special. He's got something you can relate to. I'm confident that his music will speak to the masses".

Jeiyo described that the transition from producer to musician came when he believed that he was finally ready. "I felt at home (being a producer) and I wasn't comfortable enough to sing. But when Gazza and the rest finished their products, I said 'let me try'. I used to hide my music. But Gazza came in and said I have potential and I got more confident. The team came through and they encouraged me."

Two of the tracks, 'Too Much' and 'Be With You', had a positive reaction from the audience - songs which are targeted at those who love to dance.

However, it was a startling turn to the listening party when both Jeiyo and Gazza squashed rumours that the 'Swagga' hitmaker gives more prominence to himself rather than other artists in the GMP crew.

"There was something Gazza explained to me: 'If I give you a seed, will you crunch it or will you plant it, water it and let it grow? Or do you expect me to give you the seed and plant it for you?' I have the talent and our label is all about work. Gazza doesn't do stuff for me," Jeiyo reassured.

Gazza also had plenty to say about this as well: "I'm not saying that without GMP, artists cannot succeed, but we wish them luck. I've been investing in the label and it's the name Gazza that keeps the label alive. But I'm giving a chance to Jeiyo to shine. Then TeQla. DJ Shoza must also shine. It's not about glorifying the name Gazza, but we have paved the way for a lot of artists in Namibia."

Also confirming that Universal Music was supposed to carry the album but didn't answer their call, Gazza said the GMP team opted to release Jeiyo's music on a platform they could control - namibiamusic.com. In fact, the album was leaked a few days ago, but Jeiyo said that it did not "affect me too much", and hopes the album will be taken to the rest of Africa.