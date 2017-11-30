30 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Drops in Taxes Rating

By Ndama Nakashole

Namibia has dropped to 79 from 72 in the Paying Taxes 2018 rankings out of 190 economies, a World Bank, PwC Paying Taxes report launched in Windhoek yesterday, has revealed.

Now in its 12th edition, Paying Taxes is a report from PwC and the World Bank Group which uses a medium-sized domestic case study to measure and assess the ease of paying taxes across 190 economies.

This year, PwC said they explored how the digital revolution is transforming almost every aspect of paying taxes, considering methods companies use to pay their taxes, how tax administrations communicate with taxpayers, how they collect and use data and the ways in which they monitor tax compliance.

"Namibia's drop is not because we got worse but because other countries implemented reforms that helped them jump up the ranks," said PwC Namibia's tax partner, Johan Nel, in his presentation yesterday.

Despite the drop, Namibia is doing well in different aspects of paying taxes in an economy such as the time it takes to comply with corporate tax where the country only takes 40 hours compared to its peers like South Africa, Zambia, Angola and Nigeria who need 96, 44, 80 and 78 hours respectively.

Another good score for Namibia is on the post-filing index, where it scored better than South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and many of its peers.

This index looks at aspects such as the time (in weeks) it takes to comply with a VAT refund, time to complete a CIT audit, time to comply with a CIT audit and the time it takes to obtain a VAT refund.

The report found that it only takes 17 weeks to obtain a VAT refund in Namibia, which is the shortest of time in Africa except for Senegal where it takes 16,9 weeks.

"A very good sign (for Namibia) but that may change over the next surveys given the liquidity issues," said Nel.

Chantell Husselmann, a tax leader at PwC Namibia said, as in many other African countries, Namibian taxpayers are increasingly exposed to more advanced technology across more aspects of taxation and business.

"At the end of 2016, the Namibian Inland Revenue Department migrated to an Integrated Tax Administration System which is expected to provide new functions and reporting capabilities. These changes came too late to be reflected in Paying Taxes 2018, but we hope to see the impact in future."

World Bank economist Gabriel Goddad said the publication targets a company from the big city, mainly the capital city and results may help stimulate policy debate among other uses in an economy.

