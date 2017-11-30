30 November 2017

Nigeria: Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday for Maulud

The federal government has declared December 1, 2017 as public holiday to mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abubakar G. Magaji, said the minister further urged all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari's administration towards building the nation.

He wished Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

