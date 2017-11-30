Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Slashes Out-of-Bundle Data Charges

It will now be easier and more affordable for MTN subscribers to browse and read news online or contact family and friends after the telecom firm slashed its out-of-bundle data costs to Rwf10 per MB. The telecom's out-of-bundle data users previously parted with Rwf56. Out-of-bundle users are those that do not have a data bundle, and MTN's move will significantly reduce data expenses of this category of clients using data without a data bundle.

MTN Rwanda chief executive, Bart Hofker, told The New Times yesterday that the new tariffs will apply for all clients, postpaid and prepaid. He, however, noted that the move will cause them to "take a revenue hit' but they expect recovery within the next three months.

"On the short term, it will affect revenue generated, especially as there are no terms and conditions for one to be eligible. It is a customer-centric move and geared at improving customer experience," he said.

The move could also address a lot of customer complaints to the networks as a large section of complaints to their call centre are around the issue. The average cost of out-of-bundle data is about Rwf50 on Airtel and Tigo networks.

Meanwhile, the firm said they are currently deploying new technology to ensure all their masts have 3G coverage and improve internet quality.