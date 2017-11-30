Zanu-PF Women's League has appointed Cde Monica Mutsvangwa as its new secretary for administration contrary to reports made yesterday by our sister paper, The Chronicle, that she had been appointed as the national secretary.

Cde Mutsvagwa replaces the former secretary for administration, Cde Letina Undenge.

Women's League national secretary for information and publicity Cde Judith Ncube clarified the position in an interview with The Herald yesterday.

"There has been a mix-up somewhere. We have got two secretaries and Cde Mutsvangwa is now the secretary for administration not the national secretary for women affairs as reported," she said.

Cde Ncube said it was not their role as THE Women's League to appoint the national secretary, but the prerogative of the President.

"The appointment of the Secretary for Women's League lies with the President.

"We only normalise our operations, hence we made a resolution to appoint Cde Mutsvangwa as our secretary for administration," she said.

The executive meeting held in Harare on Monday was aimed at mapping the way forward following the expulsion of former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe as well as implementing the November 19 resolution by the Central Committee to reinstate fired Women's League members to their original positions confirmed in 2014.

The meeting also saw the appointment of Cde Angeline Chipato from Masvingo province as the new secretary for security, replacing the late Cde Shuvai Mahofa.

Other members who were reinstated were Cde Abigail Damasane, while Cde Tambudzani Mohadi retains the position of secretary for legal affairs.

Cde Ncube said the appointments were an effort to bring women together and build a strong Women's League without causing rifts among members.

She encouraged Women's League members to work together and promote peace in the party and in the country.