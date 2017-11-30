Zimbabwe: Actress Launches Media House

Mutare based actress, director and entrepreneur, Amanda Ranganawa will be launching her own media house, McLara Multimedia Productions on December 10 at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare.

Ranganawa is a University of Zimbabwe graduate who holds an Honors degree in theatre and an award winning film director. Her media house will provide media entertainment and information in the form of performing arts, television, films, documentaries, music, photography, and online content.

"The launch will be a black tie and red carpet glamorous event. Ranganawa said she was excited to start this new journey. Our purpose is to entertain, inform, market and advertise. We aim to showcase and promote local talent on an international level," she said.

"McLara Online TV deals with social media management for corporates, organisations and individuals. We will also do company profiling, advertising, presenting and content production", she said. Ranganawa said she started the company after doing a research and established that there was no properly constituted company in Manicaland that could offer all those services.

"Mutare lacks advertisement space for businesses, sports, art, technology, and news. Most media programmes and activities are done in Harare, and I realised that Mutare artists also crave for that fame and popularity. In most cases they are forced to go to Harare to be known and to record basic things such as music. "

|We want to change that and give people in Mutare a platform to be seen and heard and to enable them to make money out of their talent without having to travel to bigger cities," said a determined Ranganawa. The actress said her vision was to educate artists adding that the majority lacked business knowledge.

"A lot of artists fail to become successful in their businesses because they cannot calculate their money, they fail to sign contracts and end up being duped. They fail to use the internet to their benefit and are afraid of finding ways to make money and push their brands. Because of that, I see the need for an art school that teaches artists how to turn art into a business empire."