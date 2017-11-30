All Zanu-PF members who contributed to the purging of others from the party should apologise and do some self-introspection, as the party moves forward to amicably solve internal differences.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said this while addressing members of the provincial coordinating committee in Mutare on Sunday. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said chucking each other out of the party did not bring development, as there were other ways of managing con- flict.

"We need to help each other. God's will needs people to say sorry. We will then look at you and say, okay what wrong have you done and we will forgive you. We know there are some of you who are hard rocks to crack. We know that conflicts will always be there but you need to say sorry for what you did. You need to be humble and do self-introspection so that we move forward in conflict management," she said. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said people should take a cue from President Mnangagwa during the time he was deputising Cde Robert Mu- gabe.

"VaMnangagwa did not fight back but he was always smiling when he was being shouted at. He is saying forgive them but you have to ask yourself what wrong have I done. I am happy we agreed that chasing each other from the party is not a solution. There is no need to defend oneself but you need to change on your own. We will then solve our conflicts, as we move forward," she said. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged party members to desist from being used by some members to create fissures within the ruling party.

"I know there are people who were saying no to (Cde) Mnangagwa. We know these people and some of them are from the Central Committee and even provincial members. I know people that were hand-picked for purposes of chasing others from the party. We know there are some people who were not voted into their positions. They were hand-picked to create parallel structures and chase others from the party.

"Let me emphasise that, you know yourselves. We agreed as Central Committee that there were structures that were being tampered with and we resolved that those who were holding district positions in 2014 are the ones who are going to Congress. Not those who were handpicked by G40," she said. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged people to be united as the party goes into elections next year.

"We are going for elections and we are left with only five months. Please, let's not disturb our new leader by causing squabbles within the party. Let's spend our time talking about development, job creation and farming," she said.