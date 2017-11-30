Liberia: Father of Five Wins Lonestarcell-MTN LD$1 Million Lottery

Monrovia — For Andrew Zeah, Tuesday was just another day for the struggle of a recharge card merchant. But that wasn't the case for destiny and luck as his number emerged as winner out of hundred others, who had subscribed to the LoneStar-MTN Million Dollars lotto.

It took only sixty seconds for the machine to select his mobile phone number out of many that appeared.

Out of doubt, when Zeah phone rang and he was informed that he was the winner of one million Liberian Dollars out of the lotto, he saw it as another prank it took a second called to convince him that what was happening was real and not a prank.

For few minutes, he experienced what it is like being a rich, a privileged or powerful person in society as he was picked up in a three-car convey from his residence to Broad Street, were the program was taking place.

With his eyes filled with tears of joy, he dedicated his fortune to God.

He said he has been a subscriber of the cellular company since its existence and promised to build his church out of the money. He told the gathering that he is a pastor of one of the apostolic churches in the Jacob Town area and a father of five children.

"I want to thank God because I know it is God's blessing."

"I will use this money to build my church and as a Pastor I will encourage my audience to participate in this lotto. I am so excited and don't even know how to say it right now but I believe this is the blessing of God," Zeah said.

Andrew Zeah, who is from Nimba County, is one of the few Liberians who have travelled from their native counties to seek greener pasture in the Capital City (Monrovia).

At the current exchange rate between the Liberian and US dollars, he has won for himself almost US$8000.

This amount for most Liberians is something of a good start for any struggling businessman or woman.

Lonestar MTN has promised that for the next four months, it will give away four million Liberian dollars to its customers, who subscribe to its raffle draw.

According to Ibrahim Daramie, a Marketing Officer at Lonestar, that was the company's way of empowering its many customers through its social corporate responsibilities.

"Lonestar MTN is not only a profit making entity, we care for our customers and that is why we always find means to empower our customers and that is why we are the best," Daramie said.