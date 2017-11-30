Liberia Rising - National Museum Reopened for Public Access

Monrovia — After many years of abandonment and destruction, Liberia's National Museum has been restored- a cultural and historic asset that epitomizes the depth of the country's rich heritage.

Housed in a 174-year old building, the National Museum was dedicated on November 29, 2017 to reverberating cheers and cultural performances that put public officials on the edge of their seats.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf praised Mrs. Carol Alexander for the level passion she showed in getting the museum opened again for public access.

"I can only hope that this structure, the memories that are placed here will serve as a unifying force; as a reconciling force that Liberians through the waves of their history will see that they are one and this structure will be merely ceremonial," she said.

The Liberian leader stressed the need for every Liberian to protect this national asset, defend it, maintain it and enable it to grow because there is so much more that can be added to it.

Commenting earlier, the Minister of Information Culture and Tourism, Eugene Lenn Nagbe lauded the professionalism and passion of Mrs. Alexander, Curator for overseeing the project and ensuring that the country can once again boast of a museum.

"Yes, it was Madam President's dream."

"Yes, it was our fiduciary responsibility but without the drive and the passion and exuberance that Madam Alexander brought to the situation, I am not sure we would have been here today," Minister Nagbe intoned.

He added that the reopening of the museum means that Liberia can achieve anything with the right driver and nothing can be impossible to achieve.

The Liberian government's mouthpiece averred that the building holding the museum is a history by itself because it predates Liberia's declaration of independence.

"This building was commissioned in 1843. So, history starts from the door and then as you go in, the artifacts that have been catalogued from pre-independence up to where we are today," he said.

Minister Nagbe disclosed that Liberia has reached another milestone by seeing two of its cultural and world historic assets: the Providence Island and the Nimba range being placed on UNESCO tentative list of world heritage sites indicating that Providence Island is not just a history site for Liberia but for the world.

He reminded the public that the dedication of the National Museum in Monrovia is just phase one of the project and phase two will include the expansion of other museums across the country, particularly in Maryland County.

For her part, Mrs. Carol Alexander said she had the vision and passion to get museum back up but it took the cooperation of a team of Liberians who were willing to make their contribution to the national effort.

She said the museum is about exposure, re-teaching and re-educating and remembering.

"If I wanted this great nation to rise again, I had to become a Liberian by identity- the name Juah that was given to me because the workers said I behave like a "Kru woman," Madam Carol intimated.

She stressed her desire to do everything to revitalize education and culture. The Curator encouraged other people to teach their younger ones about the importance of culture at all times.

"We have to make everyone in this nation feel a part of the country's existence," she emphasized.

Carol J. Alexander is the CEO of MaBu, a Cultural Resource Company.

She was the founding director of the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), the city's 35,000 square foot museum and theater of African American history and culture.

Her service was arranged through the former Director of the Smithsonian African Art Museum.

The three floors of exhibitions collectively entitled WAVES OF TIME explore the ebb and flow of Liberia's history, cultures, peoples and artistic expressions.

The exhibitions inform and enlighten visitors through the use of rare and contemporary artifacts, documents, photographs, archival videos, art works, sculptures and installations of a traditional hut and a country kitchen.

Stories about and images of Liberia's 16 ethnic groups as well as the establishment of Americo-Liberian communities are followed by the history of the Republic of Liberia and its quest for unity, peace and prosperity.

Finally, art works by talented, contemporary Liberian artists interpret artistically the country and its peoples' past, present and future.

The Museum was severely damaged during the civil war and many items and objects in its collections were damaged, destroyed or stolen.