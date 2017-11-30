Liberian Police in Partnership With Carter Center Launches Website

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) in collaboration with Carter Center have launched a new website for the Police which will update the public on happenings within the Police service.

On the site, the names of all Police officers within the LNP, their ranks and batch code are also available for the public.

Police Inspector General (IG) Gregory Coleman said accountability is key in building a security agency and as such, the website would be of great help in that regard.

He says there's a need to improve communication between communities.

"Effective communication builds the society, and community and policing communication need cannot be overstated," he said.

The IG commended the Carter Center and partners for establishing the website.

"The lack of trust has led to a lot of ills and it is also one of the contributing factors of conflict."

"Liberians and others should test the system; if you have a complaint go to the web page and submit the complaint; we will get back to you. We must test the system and see the outcome; don't say its Liberian thing so it wouldn't work," he said.

The website was established by the Oliver Klark, CEO of RoviaGate Technology, LLC, a Liberian-owned company.

Meanwhile, the Director of Global access to information and the Carter Center Laura Newman appreciated the Police commitment to accountability.

"I have worked with other governments but working with the LNP is satisfying and impactful, and your recognition will not be possible if you can't collaborate and engage the people," she said.