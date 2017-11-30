30 November 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberian Police in Partnership With Carter Center Launches Website

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) in collaboration with Carter Center have launched a new website for the Police which will update the public on happenings within the Police service.

On the site, the names of all Police officers within the LNP, their ranks and batch code are also available for the public.

Police Inspector General (IG) Gregory Coleman said accountability is key in building a security agency and as such, the website would be of great help in that regard.

He says there's a need to improve communication between communities.

"Effective communication builds the society, and community and policing communication need cannot be overstated," he said.

The IG commended the Carter Center and partners for establishing the website.

"The lack of trust has led to a lot of ills and it is also one of the contributing factors of conflict."

"Liberians and others should test the system; if you have a complaint go to the web page and submit the complaint; we will get back to you. We must test the system and see the outcome; don't say its Liberian thing so it wouldn't work," he said.

The website was established by the Oliver Klark, CEO of RoviaGate Technology, LLC, a Liberian-owned company.

Meanwhile, the Director of Global access to information and the Carter Center Laura Newman appreciated the Police commitment to accountability.

"I have worked with other governments but working with the LNP is satisfying and impactful, and your recognition will not be possible if you can't collaborate and engage the people," she said.

Liberia

Diplomats Expelled From United Kingdom

The Liberian Government on Tuesday confirmed the expulsion of two of its diplomats from the United Kingdom, following… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.