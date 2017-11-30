Nigeria: Osun People Declare End to Female Genital Mutilation

Osogbo — People of Osun State on Tuesday declared an end to the practice of female genital mutilation and promised to champion the campaign and advocacy to eradicate and banish the practice totally.

The event which took place at Apomun in Isokan Local Government area of the state attracted stakeholders on eradication of female genital mutilation and top government functionaries.

Traditional rulers and people drawn from 38 towns and villages converged at the venue where they publicly declared that they have stopped the practice of female genital mutilation and vowed not to do it again.

The event was organised by a non-profit group under the auspices of Action Health Incorporated (AHI) in partnership with UNFPA and supported by Osun State government.

The group's Programme Officer, Ms Tina Igbinedion said the abandonment of female genital circumcision by the Osun people was a milestone, considering the prevalence of the practice in the state.

She commended the people of the state for stopping the practice and assured that the Action Health Incorporated and its partners would not relent until the practice is totally banished.