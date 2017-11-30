30 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Taxi Moto Passengers to Pay Fares Using Mobile Money Service in New MTN, Yego Moto Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

Taxi moto customers will now be able to pay their transport fares using mobile money service following the signing of a partnership deal between MTN Rwanda and Yego Moto Company. The new deal means that MTN Mobile Money subscribers will only need to deposit money on their mobile wallets and use the telecom firm's tap&pay platform to settle their taxi moto fares.

The development is a big boost to efforts aimed at deepening uptake of digital payment solutions. Launched last year, the MTN tap&pay technology allows mobile money subscribers to make transactions using their mobile phones.

According to Norman Munyampundu, the MTN Rwanda chief business officer, this latest partnership is in line with the company's strategy to support efforts toward achieving a cashless economy.

Aranvir Singh, the chief executive and managing director Yego Moto, said: "The idea is to make it more convenient for passengers to pay their bills using mobile money platform tap&go and also support drive to cashless economy."

The partnership comes at a time when the government is encouraging Rwandans to embrace electronic payment platforms and facilities for their efficiency and safety. Research shows that digital financial services spur economic growth by widening the tax base and creating more jobs.

About Yego Moto

Yego Moto is a new technology system that allows taxi moto operators to charge passengers according to distance covered.

The metered service uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) devices installed on motorcycles to deliver information about the distance covered by a passenger.

Rwanda

240 Police Officers Return From Peacekeeping Duty in South Sudan

A Formed Police Unit (FPU) hybrid contingent of 240 police officers returned home, yesterday, after a year-long… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.