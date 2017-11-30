Photo: Wikipedia

UK flag

The Liberian Government on Tuesday confirmed the expulsion of two of its diplomats from the United Kingdom, following reports that her Majesty's Government declared them persona non-grata.

The two Foreign Service officials who have been expelled from the United Kingdom are Mr. Jay Napoleon Toquie II and Mr. Chester Dweh Barh, Sr. Though details of their crimes have not been made known, the Foreign Ministry here say the Liberian Government has taken notes of the decision of Her Majesty's Government and arrangements are being made for the departure of the two officials and their families.

The ministry indicated in its statement that though the British Government has not cited reasons for their decision, it is not obliged to provide an explanation, according to Article 9 (1) of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.

The Liberian Government said it would ensure that the two diplomats and their families are repatriated before the British Government deadline which ends on January 8, 2018.