Nigeria: Towards Fair and Clean Sport Crusade - Nigeria Organises Anti-Doping Seminar for Sports Federations

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMY&SD) in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) is to hold a seminar for Presidents and Secretaries of Sports Federations in Nigeria, with a view to raising awareness of this key group of stakeholders and prepare them for meeting the challenges of anti-doping roles and responsibilities, in order to promote clean sports in Nigeria free from drugs scandals.

The Hon Minister of Youth and Sport Development Barr Solomon Dalung as Special Guest of Honour is expected to declare open the seminar tagged "Anti-Doping Seminar for Presidents &Secretaries of Sports Federations."

The event which is scheduled to hold at the West Point Hotel, Wuse Zone7 (behind NAFDAC Headquarters), Abuja from 5th- 6th December 2017, is aimed at equipping Federation Presidents and Secretaries with relevant information and anti-doping regulations especially compliance with relevant Articles of the world regulatory body - the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which prescribes primary goals and guidelines as well as information and education programs for drug-free sports.

The Seminar which is the first anti-doping information-education and specialized orientation activity to be organised for Presidents and Secretaries of Federations, also has the objective of inculcating strong anti-doping culture in the participants, promote value of fair play with a view to positively help in influencing attitudes and behaviours of their athletes.

The seminar's busy discourse is expected to cover areas such as History of Doping, Heath Consequences of Doping, Athletes Whereabouts and Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), Anti-Doping Roles and Responsibilities, Doping Control Process and Testing, Anti-Doping Rules Violations and Results Management and Sources and Control Mechanisms on Illicit Drugs.

This forthcoming Anti-Doping Seminar for Presidents and Secretaries of Federations is an integral part of robust strategies being put in place by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to evolve a sustainable pragmatic anti-doping regime capable of achieving Drug-free Sports for Nigeria.