30 November 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ikoyigate - Only Whistle-Blower Who Signed Agreement Will Be Paid - Adeosun

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Abuja — The federal government has declared that only the whistle-blower who signed the agreement on the discovery of $43.5 million, £27,800 and N23.2 million at No. 16 Osborne Road, in Lagos will be paid.

LEADERSHIP recalls that nine individuals are currently laying claim to the commission entitled to the person responsible for the information which led to the recovery of N13 billion from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Under the whistleblower policy, the individual who gives information is entitled to between 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent of the recovered loot.

In a petition to the attorney-general of the federation, some whistleblowers accused Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials of attempting to shortchange them by introducing those who were not among the informants.

Speaking to State House Correspondents yesterday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun said the money would not be paid to any company.

She also said the government will make sure that all applicable taxes are paid on the money.

She said, "The total amount, which also include Osborn Road, Ikoyi is N421, 330, 595 and this is for the November batch and is ready for payment.

"The only condition necessary is that the money will be paid to the Whistleblower who signed the agreement. Not to any company, if we get the court judgement.

"We have to wait for three months to ensure that there are no encumbrances. We also make sure that all applicable taxes are paid ahead. We get in touch with the state government where the person is domiciled, we pay the tax directly to the state and issue the tax receipt. So we built in these procedures to protect the Whistleblower."

