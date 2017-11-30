Nigeria: NBBF Calls for Calm As Fiba Deadline Expires Today

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has called for calm ahead of the November 30 deadline date given by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to find an amicable solution to its (NBBF) leadership impasse.

At a media briefing yesterday in Lagos, the Vice President of the Kida-led faction of the federation, Babs Ogunade gave an assurance that the decision of the apex body will only establish a solid frame work for future elections in Nigeria.

Ogunade said that the board had compromised several times just for the sake of basketball and its growth but the outgone board had been so adamant despite attempts by the NBBF President, Engineer Musa Kida to open up communication.

"We had to sign an undertaken before the Federal Government could allow them use the Indoor Sports hall in Lagos for the conclusion of the Zenith Women's final 6 and the concluding part of the premier league for women. When we went to Cotonou for the FIBA Africa 3x3 zonal qualifiers, another team was sent by the Kano group. When it was our turn to play, the Kano team received a call to also come on court despite not registering for the competition. The intention was to cause confusion and create an impression that there was a crisis, but out of maturity, we had to step down our teams in other not to embarrass the country."