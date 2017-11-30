29 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Evacuates 7,250 Migrants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government has said that it has evacuated 7,000 migrants, with additional 250 arriving Nigeria today.

The Director-General of the National Refugee Commission, Sadia Faruk, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting she and her counterparts in the National Emergency Management Agency and the NAPTIP held with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Faruq, who said 460 others were still being expected, stated that a committee had been constituted to come up with solutions to migration to Libya.

"A committee has been set up consisting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NAPTIP, the Refugee Commission and the NEMA to come up with terms of reference as to how to go about solving the issue of Libyan migrants and also what happened in Italy.

"I think so far, they have repatriated about 7,000 and daily, they are coming in. As I speak to you now, a plane is arriving with about 250 migrants. So, we are expecting more on daily basis. I think I was speaking with the Director General of NEMA and he said so far, about 4,600 are expected."

NAPTIP Director-General Julie Okah Donli said the government had put measures in place to check immigration, explaining: "What government is doing actually is to carry out massive sensitization and awareness. Prevention mainly is the major thing to do. So, we plan to go to all communities in the 36 states including the FCT because when we prevent this from happening, we will not be talking of repatriating or evacuating. That is what we are planning to do."

Earlier during the meeting, Osinbajo stressed the need to sensitise young Nigerians on the danger in crossing the Mediterranean Sea after being brainwashed by those he tagged criminals.

He said he convened the meeting on President Muhammadu Buhari's directive with a view to reviewing the situation and tackling it.

Nigeria

How Irregularities Marred Our Medical Exams - Foreign-Trained Doctors

Some Nigerian foreign-trained doctors yesterday narrated how irregularities marred their recently conducted 16-week… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.