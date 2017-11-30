29 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 5th AU-EU Summit - HM the King Receives South-African President in Abidjan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abidjan — HM King Mohammed VI received on Wednesday in Abidjan President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Jacob Zuma, on the sidelines of the Sovereign's participation in the 5th African Union-European Union Summit.

During this warm and open meeting, the two heads of state agreed to work together for a promising future, especially as Morocco and Africa South are two important poles of political stability and economic development, respectively in the extreme north and the extreme south of the continent.

They also agreed to maintain direct contact and to launch a fruitful economic and political partnership in order to build strong, lasting and stable relations and to go beyond the situation that had characterized bilateral relations for decades.

In this regard, HM the King and President Zuma have decided to raise the level of diplomatic representation through the appointment of high-level ambassadors in Rabat and in Pretoria.

The audience took place inthe presence of HM the King's advisor, Fouad Ali El Himma, and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

On the South African side, the audience was attended by minister of international relations and cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, South African Ambassador to the African Union, Ndumiso Ntshinga, and South African President's legal advisor, Michael Hulley.

Morocco

Morocco Takes Part in Imo 30th Assembly Session

Morocco takes part in the 30th Session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.