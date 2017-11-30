Morocco: 5th AU-EU Summit - HM the King Receives South-African President in Abidjan

Abidjan — HM King Mohammed VI received on Wednesday in Abidjan President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Jacob Zuma, on the sidelines of the Sovereign's participation in the 5th African Union-European Union Summit.

During this warm and open meeting, the two heads of state agreed to work together for a promising future, especially as Morocco and Africa South are two important poles of political stability and economic development, respectively in the extreme north and the extreme south of the continent.

They also agreed to maintain direct contact and to launch a fruitful economic and political partnership in order to build strong, lasting and stable relations and to go beyond the situation that had characterized bilateral relations for decades.

In this regard, HM the King and President Zuma have decided to raise the level of diplomatic representation through the appointment of high-level ambassadors in Rabat and in Pretoria.

The audience took place inthe presence of HM the King's advisor, Fouad Ali El Himma, and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

On the South African side, the audience was attended by minister of international relations and cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, South African Ambassador to the African Union, Ndumiso Ntshinga, and South African President's legal advisor, Michael Hulley.