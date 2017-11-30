Morocco Takes Part in Imo 30th Assembly Session

London — Morocco takes part in the 30th Session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is meeting in London.

The Moroccan delegation to this meeting, led by secretary of state for transport Mohamed Najib Boulif, held talks with representatives of several countries, which focused on Morocco's contribution to IMO programs and the kingdom's achievements in terms of infrastructures and implementation of the IMO instruments.

Since joining the IMO in 1962, Morocco has always supported the actions of this organization in order to enhance maritime safety and security, fight pollution and improve the living conditions of seamen, Boulif said.

The participation of the Moroccan delegation at the IMO 30th assembly session is an opportunity to highlight Morocco's maritime strategy as well as the role that the Kingdom may play between the North and the South and to back up Morocco's candidature to the IMO Council, he pointed out.

The Assembly is IMO's the highest governing body. It is responsible for approving the work programme and budget; and determining financial arrangements and electing the IMO Council. The Assembly consists of all IMO Member States and meets once every two years.

More than 1,500 delegates from IMO Member States, international governmental and non-governmental organizations have registered to attend the 30th session of the IMO Assembly, which meets from 27 November to 6 December.

IMO - the International Maritime Organization - is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution by ships.