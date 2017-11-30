Prosecutor General Advocate Ray Hemington Goba is now back at his office in compliance with a recent High Court judgment quashing his removal from the esteemed position.

Advocate Goba had been stopped from coming to office amid reports that his offices had been locked up under unclear circumstances. The order barring Adv Goba from going to work followed the gazetting of General Notice 642 /2017, which rescinded his appointment. Speaking from his office yesterday, Adv Goba said he had already resumed work.

"I can confirm that I am back in office. I have resumed my duties following a High Court order issued last week. I am trying to cope with the work that had been piling in my absence," said the PG. Ruling on an application by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to nullify the decision by former President Mugabe to rescind Adv Goba's appointment, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the decision was unconstitutional.

Justice Chigumba set aside Government Gazette Extraordinary Notice 642 /2017 that rescinded the PG's appointment. The judge interdicted the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from conducting fresh public interviews to select Adv Goba's replacement. Advocate Eric Matinenga represented ZLHR in the High Court challenge. Justice Chigumba said Adv Goba's constitutional rights were trampled upon. The judge said the former president had no option, but to swear in Adv Goba within reasonable time.