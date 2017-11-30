Liberia: LCC Elects New Leaders

The new President of LCC, Dr. Kortu K. Brown, vows to strengthen democracy by working for the consolidation of peace and stability in the country.

Recommits to Strengthening Democracy in Liberia

Liberia's premier church umbrella organization, the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), has elected a new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the organization for the next two years.

The selection was done during LCC's 31st General Assembly, held at the S. Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church in Sinkor, Monrovia, recently, according to a press release.

Those elected are Rev. Dr. Kortu K. Brown, Bishop of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, as President; Rev. Dr. Jensen Seyenkulo, Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, as 1st Vice President; and Rev. Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, as 2nd Vice President.

Others are Rev. Christopher W. Toe, Presiding Elder of the AME Zion Church, as General Secretary; and Rev. Deborah Toe, head of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, as Treasurer.

LCC's new President, Bishop Kortu Brown, thanked God for the opportunity afforded him and his fellow officers to serve His people and the nation.

He also thanked the delegates for their preferment and promised to work for the unity of the church and for peace and stability in Liberia. "We are on a journey," he added, and called on members of the council to pull together to promote Christian unity, witness, and service in the country.

He also spoke about the need to help strengthen ecumenism in the country at the level of the young people and pledged to uphold religious harmony in the country through the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia.

Serving as the keynote speaker during the opening ceremonies of the general assembly, the Bishop Emeritus of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, Bishop Sumoward Harris, extolled the role of the church in the development of and the maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

Bishop Harris, also a former President of the Liberia Council of Churches, challenged the Christian community to continue to work for unity and strengthening of democracy in Liberia.

The Liberia Council of Churches has meanwhile resolved to continue to advocate for the strengthening of democratic governance in the country.

The council acknowledged the political parties' compliance with the Farmington River Declaration and prayed that all stakeholders will continue to work for the consolidation of peace and stability in the country.

In its resolution at the end of the general assembly, the council committed itself to reviving the full structure of the organization to enable it to function properly.