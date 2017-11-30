30 November 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: UL Begins Supplementary Registration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Following careful and detailed deliberations, the University of Liberia (UL) Board of Trustees (BOT) and the Administration have agreed to extend registration for two categories of students who failed to meet the deadline for registration.

According to a UL release issued in Monrovia, the two categories of students to benefit from what it calls the "Supplementary Registration Period" are: those students who paid their fees, but did not receive the "registration-complete" stamp, and financial aid recipients, who did not complete their registration process.

The UL BOT and Administration noted that these students will be allowed to complete the final step for first semester of the academic year 2017/2018.

The UL release disclosed that the "Supplementary Registration Period" runs from Tuesday, November 28, 2017 to December 9, 2017.

"Students who are qualified for this Supplementary Registration Period must have made payment of tuition and fees in full or in part no later than October 31, 2017," said the UL release.

"Those in this category should make a photocopy of all their registration documents and go to their respective departments for processing," the release furthered.

Meanwhile, the release said the University of Liberia remains open, with classes and other academic activities in progress.

"All students, faculty and staff are expected to adhere to rules, regulations and guidelines of the University of Liberia in pursuit of maintaining a scholarly environment that is conducive to academic and scholarly teaching and learning," added the release.

Liberia

Diplomats Expelled From United Kingdom

The Liberian Government on Tuesday confirmed the expulsion of two of its diplomats from the United Kingdom, following… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.