Liberia: UL Begins Supplementary Registration

Following careful and detailed deliberations, the University of Liberia (UL) Board of Trustees (BOT) and the Administration have agreed to extend registration for two categories of students who failed to meet the deadline for registration.

According to a UL release issued in Monrovia, the two categories of students to benefit from what it calls the "Supplementary Registration Period" are: those students who paid their fees, but did not receive the "registration-complete" stamp, and financial aid recipients, who did not complete their registration process.

The UL BOT and Administration noted that these students will be allowed to complete the final step for first semester of the academic year 2017/2018.

The UL release disclosed that the "Supplementary Registration Period" runs from Tuesday, November 28, 2017 to December 9, 2017.

"Students who are qualified for this Supplementary Registration Period must have made payment of tuition and fees in full or in part no later than October 31, 2017," said the UL release.

"Those in this category should make a photocopy of all their registration documents and go to their respective departments for processing," the release furthered.

Meanwhile, the release said the University of Liberia remains open, with classes and other academic activities in progress.

"All students, faculty and staff are expected to adhere to rules, regulations and guidelines of the University of Liberia in pursuit of maintaining a scholarly environment that is conducive to academic and scholarly teaching and learning," added the release.