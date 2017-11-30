Liberia: Rerun Ordered in G/ Cape Mount

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has ordered a rerun of election in Grand Cape Mount County District #1 between Simeon B. Taylor and Bob M. Sheriff.

On October 11, 2017, Unity Party agent, Boima J. Manoba filed a complaint with the Elections Magistrate of Grand Cape Mount County, David Armah, alleging elections irregularities during the October 10, 2017 polls in the district.

The complainant also alleged that at the Bamballa Precinct, voters were allowed to vote more than once, while another person was caught and turned over to the officer assigned at the center.

As a result of this, the complainant requested NEC to conduct a recount or rerun in the district especially at the Bamballa center.

In its ruling, the electoral body said having reviewed the facts and circumstances in the case at bar, it is convinced that the complainant has provided all pieces of evidence to support all of the allegations made.

"The hearing further says that our law in this jurisdiction provides that admission in part is admission in whole, in the instant case the defendant, despite the allegations made to the effect of over voting, irregularities and multiple voting, produced no evidence to disprove the evidence produced by the complainant or to set aside the allegation made," NEC said in the ruling.

The NEC Hearing Officer further said, having carefully listened to the testimonies of the complainant and the defendant, as well as pieces of evidence adduced during the hearing, the hearing is convinced that the complainant has proven his case by producing substantial evidence.

The complainant also alleged that a lady identified as Madam Madave voted twice at a precinct, using two different names.

"In view of the facts and circumstances, the prayer of the complainant is hereby granted and that the Magistrate of Grand Cape Mount County is hereby ordered to arrest Madam Madave and turned over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution; this hearing also ordered that a rerun be instituted in Viakanway polling center #1, District #1 Grand Cape Mount County," NEC Hearing Officer said.

Speaking shortly after the ruling at the National Elections Commission in Monrovia, Cllr. Peter Y. Kerkula, lawyer for Mr. Simeon B. Taylor expressed delight over the ruling and expressed optimism that justice will be dispensed in the interest of his client.

Cllr. Kerkula said there were massive frauds during the elections, claiming that his client won the election but was denied as a result of the frauds.