Liberia: Respect Decision From the Supreme Court

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Friday, November 24, 2017, rejected request by the Liberty Party and Unity Party for a rerun of the October 10, 2017 presidential and legislative elections, citing massive frauds and irregularities.

The Decision By NEC settled and terminated the much talked about election matter involving the Liberty party (LP) and Unity party (UP) on one hand, and the NEC on the other. The decision by the Board of Commissioners supports the ruling of the hearing officer to thrash claims of frauds and irregularities.

Following The Ruling by the NEC, the aggrieved political parties took exception and announced an appeal for the Supreme Court of Liberia to make a determination of the matter. Already, a Bill of Exception has been filed at the High Court by the Liberty Party and its collaborating party, UP. Argument into the Bill of Exception is expected to take place on Friday, December 1, 2017 before the Full Bench.

Now That The matter is before the Supreme Court, it is expected that all will be done within the confines of the Constitution of Liberia for the final determination of the political battle. We expect that whatsoever ruling coming from the Supreme Court should be accepted regardless of which political party or parties it favors. The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of all constitutional and legal matters.

We Hope this round of legal battle is the last as far as claims of irregularities and frauds in the October 10 polls are concerned. We expect that any decision by the Court in this matter will be done in keeping with law. If the ruling from the Supreme Court upholds the decision of the National Elections Commission, such ruling must be respected or if the Court says there should be a rerun based on evidence of frauds, let it be respected as well because it is the best way through which matters are resolved. There can be no peace in the absence of justice.

Liberia Needs To move forward with the election and there should be no further obstacles when the Court decides.